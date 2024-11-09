Central Connecticut tops Stonehill 21-17 to remain in the hunt for NEC title with two games left

NORTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Brady Olson found Donnie Marcus with a 30-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter to lift Central Connecticut State to a 21-17 victory over Stonehill to keep the Blue Devils in contention for a Northeastern Conference title. The Blue Devils are now tied with Robert Morris, which lost to Duquesne 31-6 Saturday, with a 4-1 league record. The Dukes are alone in first place at 5-0. Central Connecticut hosts the Colonials on Saturday followed by Duquesne in the regular-season finale a week later.

