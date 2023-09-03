Central Connecticut State cruises in 44-0 win over American International

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — C.J. Duell threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns to lead Central Connecticut State to a 44-0 rout of American International. Duell completed 17 of 25 passes. Davion Johnson led the Blue Devils in receiving with six catches for 103 yards. Isiah Williams and Paul Marsh Jr. each had a TD catch. Malik Thomas added 80 yards rushing and a short-yardage touchdown. American crossed midfield just once in the second half, driving to the 2 but then turned the ball over on downs.

