Central Coast Mariners claim Australian treble after winning A-League grand final

GOSFORD, Australia (AP) — The Central Coast Mariners have become the first team to win an Australian trophy treble after beating the Melbourne Victory 3-1 in extra time of the A-League grand final. Central Coast added to the premiers’ plate and the AFC Cup in front of a capacity crowd of 21,379 in Gosford, about an hour’s drive north of Sydney. Melbourne was looking to win its first championship since 2018 on Saturdday. It opened the scoring through Jason Geria in the 50th minute. Halftime substitute Ryan Edmondson equalized in added time. In extra time, Miguel Di Pizio put Central Coast ahead in the first half and Edmondson’s second guaranteed they remained champions. Mariners fans invaded the pitch in celebration. Edmondson, a striker from England, was the man of the match.

