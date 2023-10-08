Central Arkansas scores 32 points in fourth quarter to rally for 38-33 win

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Will McElvain threw four fourth-quarter touchdown passes before Kylin James added a 9-yard go-ahead score with 19 seconds remaining to complete an astounding comeback in Central Arkansas’ 38-33 win over Southeast Missouri State, which led 30-6 entering the final period. Myles Butler had two the fourth-quarter touchdown receptions. McElvain was 31-of-44 passing for 397 yards and the four touchdowns with one interception. Butler had 117 yards receiving on seven catches. The Redhawks’ Paxton DeLaurent was 25-of-46 for 262 yards passing, two touchdowns and an interception and Geno Hess ran for 122 yards on 17 carries.

