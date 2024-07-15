Center back Willy Kambwala joins Villarreal from Manchester United

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Center back Willy Kambwala has joined Villarreal from Manchester United after agreeing a five-year contract. The clubs did not disclose the transfer fee, which was reportedly worth 11.5 million euros ($12.6 million). Kambwala joined United from Sochaux in 2020 and had one year remaining on his contract. The 19-year-old Kambwala made 10 first team appearances for United, including three starts in the Premier League.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.