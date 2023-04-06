Celtics wrap up East No. 2 seed with 97-93 win over Raptors

BOSTON (AP) — Malcolm Brogdon scored 29 points and hit two late free throws to help the Boston Celtics hold on for a 97-93 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.

With Milwaukee’s win over Chicago, Boston (55-25) secured the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Jaylen Brown added 25 points and 11 rebounds. Derrick White finished with 17 points in the opener of a two-game series. The teams meet again Friday in Boston.

A night after their two-point loss at Philadelphia, the Celtics played without three starters. All-Star Jayson Tatum (bruised left hip), Marcus Smart (neck spasms) and Al Horford (back stiffness) all got the night off on the second night of the back-to-back.

The Raptors (40-40) fell a game behind eighth-place Atlanta (41-39) in the standings. Pascal Siakam had 18 points and 11 rebounds. Scottie Barnes added 18 points and eight rebounds.

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) drives to the basket past Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Krupa Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) drives to the basket past Toronto Raptors guard Will Barton (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Krupa Previous Next

Toronto went just 6 of 33 from beyond the arc. Boston didn’t shoot much better (11 of 38).

Siakam scored 14 straight for Toronto to help the Raptors trim what had been a 13-point deficit to 74-72 late in the third quarter.

Brogdon scored the final five points of the period to give Boston a seven-point cushion heading into the fourth.

Toronto kept chipping away and used an 8-1 run to tie the game at 82, before the Celtics responded with five straight points.

A dunk by Precious Achiuwa got Toronto within 89-86. Boston answered again, this time with a 6-2 spurt to get it back to six with a minute to play.

Boston ran the clock down, but Brogdon’s turnover led to a Raptors fast break and dunk by Achiuwa, who was fouled. He completed the three-point play to make it 95-93 with 12.6 seconds left.

Brogdon was fouled on the ensuing inbounds pass and hit both free throws.

TIP-INS

Raptors: Went 2 for 18 from 3-point line in the first half. … Siakam had 12 first-quarter points, but was held scoreless in the second quarter.

Celtics: Brown was awarded the Red Auerbach Award, given annually by the franchise to the player who “best exemplifies the spirit and meaning of what it means to be a Boston Celtic.”

