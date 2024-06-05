Celtics will win unprecedented 18th title if stars Tatum and Brown focus on details, not emotions

BOSTON (AP) — Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla doesn’t point to just one moment he believes helped his team get past the emotions of losing to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals two years ago. There were many. And if this team ultimately emerges from this Finals matchup with the Dallas Mavericks with the franchise’s 18th championship, it will be because it – and especially stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown – stuck to the details Mazzulla has preached throughout his second season as Boston’s coach. For both that has been accepting the scrutiny and criticism they’ve endured during their previous shortcomings in the playoffs.

