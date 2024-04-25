Celtics were beaten at their own game at 3-point line in Game 2 loss to Heat

BOSTON (AP) — After outscoring the Heat by 42 points from the 3-point line in a 20-point playoff series-opening win, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla knew Miami would adjust for Game 2. The Heat did, taking a page from how Boston demoralized opponents from beyond the arc throughout the regular season. Miami connected on a franchise playoff record 23 3-pointers, stunning the East’s top-seeded Celtics 111-101. Boston, the NBA’s second-best 3-point shooting team, set its own playoff franchise record with 22 3-point makes in Game 1. But it went just 12 of 32 on Wednesday. The Heat finished 23 of 43, which was also a franchise playoff record for 3s made by a Boston opponent.

