Celtics stars Tatum and Brown put on quite an All-Star show

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Best record in the NBA. A team that won the Eastern Conference and went to the NBA Finals last season. A pair of All-Stars, including the MVP. And a coach who isn’t an interim coach anymore. The Boston Celtics have much to like about where they are right now. Jayson Tatum’s All-Star scoring records — 55 points in the game, 27 points in the third quarter, both numbers that have never been touched by any of the other 449 All-Stars in league history — were the big story coming out of Team Giannis’ 184-175 win over Team LeBron on Sunday night. So was Jaylen Brown with 35 points, and now, coach Joe Mazzulla isn’t Boston’s interim anymore.

