Celtics stars Tatum and Brown feel better equipped to tackle 2nd chance in NBA Finals

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown has a $300 million contract, and Jayson Tatum is expected to get one, too. But, neither player seems to care who’s considered Boston’s best player. And with the Celtics back in the NBA Finals for the second time in three years, they have another chance to finally win a ring that has alluded them. To do it, they know they’ll have to continue to block out outside voices and the perception that two very similar players can’t work together to overcome their past postseason shortcomings.

