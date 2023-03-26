Celtics star Tatum sidelined vs. Spurs with hip contusion

By The Associated Press
Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) shoots against Indiana Pacers' Isaiah Jackson (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 24, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Dwyer]

BOSTON (AP) — Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum is out for Boston’s game against the San Antonio Spurs with a left hip contusion. The 25-year-old MVP candidate is averaging a team-leading 30.1 points per game, 8.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists. It’s just the sixth game he has missed this season. In a victory over Indiana on Friday, Tatum posted his 40th game of 30 or more points this season, setting a franchise record. He passed Hall of Famer Larry Bird, who had 39 30-point games during the 1987-88 season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.