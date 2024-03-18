Celtics star Jayson Tatum sidelined Monday night vs Pistons with ankle injury

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum will miss Monday’s game against the Detroit Pistons because of a right ankle injury. It’s the fourth time the team’s leading scorer will be sidelined this season. Tatum, who is averaging 27.1 points and also leads the team with 8.3 rebounds a game, will join Jrue Holiday as the two starters missing for the Celtics. Boston, which has the best record in the league, sat three starters in Sunday night’s 26-point win at Washington.

