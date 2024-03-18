Celtics star Jayson Tatum sidelined Monday night vs Pistons with ankle injury

By The Associated Press
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives as Washington Wizards guard Jared Butler defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Washington, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manuel Balce Ceneta]

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum will miss Monday’s game against the Detroit Pistons because of a right ankle injury. It’s the fourth time the team’s leading scorer will be sidelined this season. Tatum, who is averaging 27.1 points and also leads the team with 8.3 rebounds a game, will join Jrue Holiday as the two starters missing for the Celtics. Boston, which has the best record in the league, sat three starters in Sunday night’s 26-point win at Washington.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.