Celtics’ Payton Pritchard hits another long 3 vs. Bucks on a night of good shooting

BOSTON (AP) — Celtics guard Payton Pritchard was up to some end-of-quarter, long-distance magic again on Monday night.

He hit a 26-foot 3-pointer from the right wing with 0.4 seconds left, giving Boston a 90-82 lead over the Milwaukee Bucks after three quarters.

During Boston’s run to the NBA championship last season, the 6-foot-1 Pritchard hit a pair of key 3-pointers during the Finals, in which Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks 4-1.

Pritchard nailed a shot from near half court in Boston’s series-ending Game 5 victory.

He went 8 of 12 from 3-point range Monday night and finished with 28 points in Boston’s 119-108 victory. His career high for 3s is nine, set on April 9, 2023.

