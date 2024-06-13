Celtics offer little on Porzingis after leg injury kept him out of Game 3 of the NBA Finals

DALLAS (AP) — The Celtics didn’t have much to say about the status of Kristaps Porzingis after the Boston big man missed Game 3 of the NBA Finals against Dallas with a rare lower left leg injury. Porzingis spoke to reporters following the announcement of the injury a day before Game 3. The 7-foot-2 Latvian wasn’t around during media sessions the day before Game 4. The Celtics have a 3-0 series lead over the Mavericks and need one win for their 18th championship. Porzingis played the first two games of the finals after missing the previous 10 playoff games with a right calf strain. The leg injury happened in Game 2.

