Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis won’t play in FIBA World Cup because of foot problem

Boston Celtics forward Kristaps Porzingis will not play for Latvia in the FIBA World Cup because of plantar fasciitis. Porzingis announced on social media that he made the decision after an MRI in consultation with the Celtics and Latvian coaching and medical staffs about the foot issue. He didn’t indicate how quickly he could return to basketball. The World Cup begins begins Aug. 25 in Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines. Boston acquired Porzingis from the Washington Wizards in a three-team trade in June.

