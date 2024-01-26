Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis sprains left ankle, leaves game against Miami

MIAMI (AP) — Boston center Kristaps Porzingis sprained his left ankle and left the Celtics’ game against Miami midway through the third quarter Thursday night. Porzingis scored 19 points in 21 minutes of action before getting hurt. He quickly went to the locker room for treatment and evaluation. The Celtics announced the sprain diagnosis a few minutes later. After the game, Porzingis said he didn’t believe it was a major issue. Porzingis leaped to contest a shot by Miami’s Bam Adebayo with 7:12 left in the third and landed on Adebayo’s foot. Porzingis fell to the floor and grabbed at his ankle.

