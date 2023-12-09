Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis returns from calf injury to face Knicks

By The Associated Press
Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) shoots ahead of Memphis Grizzlies center Bismack Biyombo, left, and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Brandon Dill]

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics forward Kristaps Porzingis returned Friday night to face the New York Knicks after missing four games because of a strained left calf. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said the 7-foot-2 Porzingis didn’t have a minutes restriction. Porzingis is averaging 18.9 points and 6.7 rebounds.

