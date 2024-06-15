Celtics knocked down hard by Mavericks in Game 4 of NBA Finals, but go home with chance to clinch

DALLAS (AP) — Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics got knocked down hard in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Instead of wrapping up a four-game series sweep over the Dallas Mavericks, the Celtics suffered their worst loss ever in the NBA Finals, and one of the worst in league history when they fell 122-84 Friday night. At least now they go back home with a chance Monday night to clinch unprecedented 18th NBA title. Dallas had a 26-point halftime lead and built that to as much as 48. There have been only two other NBA Finals games that surpassed the final 38-point margin.

