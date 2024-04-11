Celtics’ Jrue Holiday says signing long-term extension was what he envisioned after offseason trade

By KYLE HIGHTOWER The Associated Press
Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday, center, tries to drive past Portland Trail Blazers forward Jabari Walker (34) and guard Rayan Rupert (72) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 7, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Krupa]

BOSTON (AP) — The Celtics always wanted to keep Jrue Holiday on their roster beyond this season. It didn’t take Holiday long to view Boston as a franchise he wanted to play for on a long-term basis. A day after he agreed to a four-year, $135 million extension to remain with the Celtics, Holiday said that it was an early weight off his shoulders as he prepares for a playoff run that the former Milwaukee Bucks All-Star hopes will end with his second NBA championship ring. Though a slight pay cut, it will give Boston flexibility to re-sign other key players. Holiday said part of what’s made his transition to Boston work is his willingness to serve a chameleon role on the floor.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.