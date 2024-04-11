Celtics’ Jrue Holiday says signing long-term extension was what he envisioned after offseason trade

BOSTON (AP) — The Celtics always wanted to keep Jrue Holiday on their roster beyond this season. It didn’t take Holiday long to view Boston as a franchise he wanted to play for on a long-term basis. A day after he agreed to a four-year, $135 million extension to remain with the Celtics, Holiday said that it was an early weight off his shoulders as he prepares for a playoff run that the former Milwaukee Bucks All-Star hopes will end with his second NBA championship ring. Though a slight pay cut, it will give Boston flexibility to re-sign other key players. Holiday said part of what’s made his transition to Boston work is his willingness to serve a chameleon role on the floor.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.