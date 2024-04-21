Celtics’ Jayson Tatum OK after collision late in win over Heat and expects nothing less in playoffs

BOSTON (AP) — Tempers flared in the closing minute of the Celtics series-opening win over the Heat when Caleb Martin undercut Celtics star Jayson Tatum on a rebound and sent him crashing hard to the floor. It led to a brief nose-to-nose scrum between Martin and Boston’s Jaylen Brown. Tatum said he was fine after the fall and didn’t expect anything less in a playoff game. Martin said there was no ill intent. But it was a show of the toughness and poise that Boston didn’t always show during its playoff run last season, which was upended in the conference finals by Miami. It’s why Boston coach Joe Mazzulla said he enjoyed watching the play.

