Celtics’ Jayson Tatum ejected for arguing foul call vs. Sixers

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum was ejected from Friday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers for arguing a call at the end of the third quarter. Tatum had also picked up a technical in the first quarter. The four-time All-Star had 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists. He also had seven turnovers. With 2.1 seconds left in the third quarter and Boston up 95-94, he lost control of the ball along the sideline and hit Sixers forward Robert Covington in the face in the ensuing scramble. Tatum was whistled for a foul and argued the call extensively. He was ejected after he interrupted the referee huddle by the scorer’s table.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.