Celtics in a good headspace as they head to 3rd consecutive Eastern conference finals

BOSTON (AP) — The Celtics are back in the Eastern Conference finals for the third consecutive season following their 4-1 series victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. They also like the headspace they are in after facing their first true dose of adversity this postseason. Boston played the entire second round without center Kristaps Porzingis, who continues to recover from a strained calf. But they were carried throughout the series by the play of All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, a great sign for a group that finds itself four victories from making its second trip the NBA Finals in three seasons. Up next is some rest before a matchup with either the New York Knicks or Indiana Pacers

