Celtics honor Maine mass shooting victims with moment of silence, special jersey patch

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics made several acknowledgments for this week’s victims of the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine during their home opener. Boston players wore the warmups of their NBA G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics, and also a donned a band on their jerseys in honor of the state as it recovers after a shooter killed 18 people and wounded 13 at a bowling alley and a bar there. The jersey band simply read “Maine” and was placed above their Vistaprint-sponsored logo patch. Fans also observed a pregame moment of silence while a green and white image of the outline of the state was displayed on the jumbotron.

