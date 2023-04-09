Celtics, Hawks sit many players for regular-season finale

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks will have numerous players out for the season finale. Boston is sitting usual starters Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart along with reserves Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams. The Hawks are playing without leading scorer Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Clint Capela, John Collins and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

