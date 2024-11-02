Celtics guard Jaylen Brown out vs. Hornets, listed as day-to-day with left hip flexor strain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Boston Celtics will be without guard Jaylen Brown for Saturday night’s rematch with the Charlotte Hornets. Brown was ruled out with a left hip flexor strain and coach Joe Mazzulla called him “day to day” moving forward. Mazzulla said it is an injury that has been bothering Brown recently and that “he has been playing through it.” He finally decided to give him the night off to allow him to rest up and heal. Hornets center Nick Richards will also miss the game with a shoulder injury, leaving Charlotte without its top two centers. Mark Williams has not played this season.

