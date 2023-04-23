Celtics G Smart (tailbone) ‘good to go’ in Game 4 vs Hawks

ATLANTA (AP) — Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been cleared to play in Game 4 of the playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks after landing hard on his tailbone. Coach Joe Mazzulla says Smart is “good to go” and will be in the starting lineup after being listed as a game-time decision. Smart landed hard on his tailbone in the closing minutes of Boston’s 130-22 loss in Game 3 Friday night. He went down while battling for a rebound with Clint Capela. Smart was sore after the game and wasn’t sure if he’d be able to play. Boston leads the opening-round series 2-1.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.