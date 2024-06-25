Celtics’ front office chief Brad Stevens expects only tweaks to roster as they look to defend title

BOSTON (AP) — The past week has been a whirlwind for Brad Stevens since the Celtics reached the goal he’s been chasing since he arrived in Boston in 2013. He’s gone from coach to president of basketball operations during that time, experiencing all the failures and near misses it took to finally earn the franchise’s 18th championship. It’s also why he’s not allowing himself to get caught up in the expectations that already hover around the Celtics to do it again next season. Stevens said he isn’t expecting any major offseason changes and wants to give this group an opportunity to defend what it’s built together.

