Celtics fans boo Warriors coach Kerr, let him know they didn’t like Tatum’s Olympic playing time

BOSTON (AP) — Golden State coach Steve Kerr was reminded Wednesday during pregame introductions that Boston’s fans didn’t like his playing time for Celtics’ star Jayson Tatum at this past summer’s Paris Olympics. Kerr was loudly booed after the Warriors’ starting lineup was introduced to the TD Garden crowd.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.