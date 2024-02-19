Celtics coach Mazzulla meets Guardiola and Man City players on visit during NBA’s All-Star break

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla has sought some inspiration from a soccer manager who has spent 15 years racking up titles. Mazzulla was a guest at English and European champion Manchester City over the weekend. He took in the team’s Premier League game against Chelsea on Saturday and then met manager Pep Guardiola at the training ground on Sunday. Mazzulla and Guardiola exchanged Celtics and City jerseys. Mazzulla also watched one of City’s practice sessions and talking to players before and after. He was taking advantage of a break in the NBA schedule because of the All-Star Game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.