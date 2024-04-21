Celtics center Luke Kornet out for Game 1 against Heat. Miami’s Duncan Robinson will play

BOSTON (AP) — Celtics reserve center Luke Kornet is out for Game 1 of Boston’s first-round series against the Miami Heat with a strained right calf. Coach Joe Mazzulla said before the game that Kornet complained of some tightness during a practice drill on Saturday. Mazzulla said Kornet will be evaluated every few days and characterized his status as “week-to-week.” Miami guard Duncan Robinson (back) is available after being limited to only 12 minutes of action in the Heat’s play-in game victory over Chicago on Friday. The Heat will be without Jimmy Butler (right knee) and Terry Rozier (neck).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.