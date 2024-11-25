Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis slated to make season debut on Monday night vs LA Clippers

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis is slated make his season debut against the Los Angeles Clippers following offseason ankle surgery. The 7-foot-2 Latvian center was upgraded from probable to available about 90 minutes before tipoff, though Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said how much he’d play was to be determined. Porzingis had surgery in June to fix a tear in the tissue that holds the ankle tendon in place. The issue limited him to seven playoff games during the Celtics’ NBA championship run last season. The original window for his return following surgery was five to six months. But Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said before this season that they didn’t want to hold to a specific timeline. Boston is 14-3 this season.

