Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis makes his presence felt on both ends in season debut vs. Clippers

BOSTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis was a spectator for the first month of the NBA season, following offseason ankle surgery. It didn’t take him long during his season debut against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night to remind his Boston Celtics teammates what they’ve been missing. The 7-foot-2 Latvian center finished with 16 points, six rebounds and two blocks over 23 minutes in Boston’s 126-94 win over the Clippers. It was Porzingis’ first game back since undergoing left ankle surgery in June to fix a tear in the tissue that holds the ankle tendons in place. The issue limited him to seven playoff games during the Celtics’ NBA championship run last season.

