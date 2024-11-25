Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis could make season debut on Monday night vs LA Clippers

Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis is on track to make his season debut against the Los Angeles Clippers following offseason ankle surgery. The team announced that the 7-foot-2 Latvian center had been upgraded to probable for Monday’s game against the Clippers. He had surgery in June to fix a tear in the tissue that holds the ankle tendon in place. The issue limited him to seven playoff games during the Celtics NBA championship run last season. The original window for his return following surgery was 5-6 months. But Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said before this season that they didn’t want to hold to a specific timeline because of the uniqueness of the injury, Boston is 14-3 this season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.