Celtics celebrate 18th NBA title with banner, rings and call from Tatum: “Let’s do it again.”

BOSTON (AP) — After the Boston Celtics received their diamond-, emerald- and parquet-encrusted championship rings and before the franchise’s 18th banner was raised to the rafters, Jayson Tatum grabbed a microphone to say a few words to the geeked-up crowd.

“Enjoy this moment together,” he told the fans who filled the TD Garden for the first meaningful Celtics game since their Game 5 victory over Dallas in the NBA Finals clinched their unprecedented 18th title. “Let’s do it again.”

The Celtics then gathered where so many of their predecessors had and raised the “2024 World Champions” banner to the crowded rafters. Minutes later, they took the floor for the season opener against the New York Knicks and Tatum hit a 3-pointer to start the quest to become the first Celtics team to repeat since Bill Russell and John Havlicek won the franchise’s 11th title in 13 years in 1969.

Six-time champion Bob Cousy and 1981 NBA Finals MVP Cedric Maxwell were on hand for the pregame ceremony, coming out to applause before Paul Pierce — accompanied by fellow 2008 champions Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen — brought out the 2024 trophy. It was placed on a table surrounded by the championship rings.

Owner Wyc Grousbeck handed out the baubles, with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver congratulating the players as they walked out between the numbers of a giant, golden “18.” Coach Joe Mazzulla dropped his knees to give the parquet floor a kiss before receiving his ring.

The Boston Celtics 2024 World Championship banner is raised prior to an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Krupa

The centerpiece of the ring is a shamrock and “Celtics” against a field of emeralds. The top can be removed to reveal a piece of the famous floor, painted green and white with the 106-88 score of the June 17 clincher against the Mavericks. Also unveiled is an image of the championship banner, surrounded by the engraved numbers of each player on the roster.

The exterior of the ring is encircled with the years of the franchise’s 18 NBA titles. On one side is a depiction of the Larry O’Brien Trophy and the team’s 80-21 overall record in 2023-24; on the other is the player’s name, number and the slogan “Whatever It Takes” on a background of the parquet pattern etched into the gold.

The rings have 15 total carats of white diamonds to represent the 15 teams in the Eastern Conference. There are 16 emerald-cut diamonds for the team’s 16 playoff victories, along with the words “WORLD CHAMPIONS” on the inner bezel.

The outer bezel has 18 larger diamonds for the team’s 18 titles – one more than the archrival Lakers have won in Los Angeles and Minneapolis.

The sold-out crowd arrived early to see the Celtics take the court in special warm-up jackets trimmed in gold, with 18 championship trophies embroidered on the sleeve. Some of the players paused their shooting to watch the video tracing their title journey, from the drafting of Jaylen Brown and Tatum through the acquisition of Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis.

Another video featured highlights of Havlicek and Russell winning titles in the 1950s and ’60s through the pandemonium of the team’s victory parade last spring.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.