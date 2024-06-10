Celtics call Payton Pritchard’s desperation 3-pointer the ‘play of the game’ in Game 2

Payton Pritchard doesn’t care much about what his line in the stat sheet looks like, which is one of the many things that endears him to Joe Mazzulla and the Boston Celtics. He was sent into Game 2 of the NBA Finals with 3.3 seconds remaining in the third quarter, with one mission: Take a desperation 3-pointer before time expires. Pritchard takes them happily. A 34-footer, from the Finals logo just inside the midcourt stripe, bounced off the backboard and in for a nine-point lead going into the fourth quarter. They were Pritchard’s only three points of Game 2, and they were an unforgettable part of Boston’s 105-98 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

