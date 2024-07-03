Celtics bring back two bench players, Kornet and Tillman

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics are keeping their championship team together. Even the bench players. The reigning champs re-signed big men Luke Kornet and Xavier Tillman Sr. on Tuesday. Kornet played in 63 games this season and Tillman played in 20 after coming to the Celtics at the trade deadline. Kornet also played in 13 playoff games during the team’s championship run and Tillman was in seven. Since winning the franchise’s 18th NBA title, the Celtics have given Jayson Tatum the richest contract in NBA history and also signed guard Derrick White to an extension.

