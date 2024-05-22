Celtics and Pacers will try to overcome bad habits heading to Game 2 of East finals

BOSTON (AP) — The similarities between the Celtics and Pacers were on display in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. But so, too, were both teams’ vulnerabilities. Indiana exploited Boston’s weakened interior defense to take a late lead and put the East’s top seed on the ropes. But the Celtics ultimately prevailed, benefiting from a myriad of mistakes by a young Pacers team short on playoff experience. How both teams adjust for Game 2 will set the tone for the balance of the series.

