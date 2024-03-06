Celtics and Nuggets to play in Abu Dhabi in October in two NBA preseason games

The Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets will play in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Oct. 4 and 6 in preseason games ahead of next season. The NBA says the games will reach people in more than 200 countries and territories on television, digital media and social media. They are part of a multiyear collaboration between the NBA and Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism. The Celtics have won 17 NBA titles. The Nuggets won the championship last year.

