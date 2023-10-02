Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum ready to confront championship expectations for new-look roster

BOSTON (AP) — Yes, the supermax extension Jaylen Brown signed this summer is the richest in NBA history. But make no mistake about it, the Boston Celtics are Jayson Tatum’s team. Following the trade of Marcus Smart, long considered to be the emotional centerpiece of the franchise, Tatum will enter his seventh season as the Celtics’ second-longest tenured player behind only Brown. It will lift the leadership responsibilities and expectations for Tatum higher than ever. That’s especially true as Boston tries to capitalize on its championship window in an Eastern Conference that just got even more competitive following the arrival of Damian Lillard.

