Celtics acquire Xavier Tillman from Grizzlies for Lamar Stevens, pair of 2nd-round picks

BOSTON (AP) — The East-leading Celtics added some depth at center, acquiring big man Xavier Tillman from the Grizzlies in exchange for forward Lamar Stevens and two future second-round draft picks. With the deal Boston adds some depth in the front court behind 7-footer Kristaps Porzingis, who has struggled with durability, and 37-year-old veteran Al Horford. Tillman has appeared in 34 games for Memphis this season, averaging six points, 4.6 rebounds and a career-best 1.7 assists while shooting 40.8% from the field. Stevens logged games for Boston this season and averaged 2.8 points and 1.6 rebounds in 6.4 minutes per game.

