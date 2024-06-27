Celtics 7-footer Kristaps Porzingis could be sidelined until December following ankle surgery

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis will miss 5-6 months after left ankle surgery. The team says Porzingis had surgery to fix a tear in the tissue that holds the ankle tendons in place. That will prevent the Latvian from competing with his home nation next month as it attempts to win one of the final four qualifying spots for the Paris Olympics. Porzingis averaged 20.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game in his first season with the champion Celtics. But he was injured early in the playoffs and appeared in just seven games, averaging 12.3 points and 4.4 rebounds.

