Celtics’ 3-0 deficit is surmountable to Boston Red Sox great David Ortiz

By KEN POWTAK The Associated Press
FILE - Boston Red Sox David Ortiz rounds first base after his game-winning single scored Johnny Damon against the New York Yankees in the 14th inning during game 5 of the ALCS Monday, Oct. 18 2004 in Boston. The Red Sox won, 5-4. On Monday, May 22, 2023, the former Red Sox slugger and Hall of Famer said he knows what the Boston Celtics are facing and understands about coming back from a 3-0 hole. He’s done it, leading the 2004 World Series champion Red Sox from the three-games-to-none deficit in the American League championship series against the rival New York Yankees. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/WINSLOW TOWNSON]

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Former Red Sox slugger and Hall of Famer David Ortiz knows what the Boston Celtics are facing and understands about coming back from a 3-0 hole. He’s done it, leading the 2004 World Series champion Red Sox from the three-games-to-none deficit in the American League championship series against the rival New York Yankees. They were the first team ever _ and only still _ to do it in MLB history. “Big Papi” says if the Celts believe, they can become the first NBA team to overcome an 0-3 deficit.

