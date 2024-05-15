Celtic secures third straight league title in Scotland and stays on course for a trophy double

KILMARNOCK, Scotland (AP) — Celtic has clinched a third straight Scottish league title with a game to spare. A 5-0 win at Kilmarnock gave Celtic an unassailable six-point lead over fierce Glasgow rival Rangers. It’s the first silverware of Brendan Rodgers’ second spell in charge and moved Celtic onto 54 league titles. That’s one behind Rangers’ record total in Scotland. Celtic could also secure a league-and-cup double because it plays Rangers on the Scottish Cup final on May 25.

