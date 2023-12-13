Celtic ends six-year wait for a win in Champions League group stage by beating Feyenoord 2-1

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Celtic finally got a win in the Champions League by beating Feyenoord 2-1 on Wednesday. It was more than six years and 16 group-stage games since the last time. A stoppage-time goal by substitute Gustaf Lagerbielke ended an unwanted hapless run for the Scottish champion which won the European Cup in 1967. Victory in a rematch of the 1970 final won by Feyenoord was the incentive for Celtic which was sure before kickoff to finish last in Group E. Feyenoord was third and enters the Europa League knockout playoffs. Atletico Madrid won the group by beating Lazio 2-0 Wednesday.

