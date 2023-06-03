Celtic clinches domestic treble after winning Scottish Cup

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Celtic has clinched the domestic treble after beating Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3-1 in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park. It is the eighth time Celtic has completed the clean sweep of league, League Cup and Scottish Cup. Kyogo Furuhashi struck for the 34th time this season in the 38th minute for Celtic. Inverness had not played a competitive game for a month and fell further behind to Celtic halftime substitute Liel Abada in the 65th. Inverness substitute Dan MacKay pulled a goal back with five minutes remaining but Portuguese winger Jota restored Celtic’s two-goal advantage in added time.

