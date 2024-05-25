Celtic beats Rangers in Scottish Cup final with last-minute Idah strike

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Adam Idah’s dramatic last-minute strike has earned Celtic a 1-0 win over Rangers in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park. Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers missed a couple of chances in a goalless first half on Saturday. Replacement Abdallah Sima put the ball in the net in the 59th minute only for referee Nick Walsh to rule it out for a foul on Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart. Celtic was energized by pacy substitutes and looked the more likely to get the breakthrough. When Rangers keeper Jack Butland spilled a long-distance drive, substitute Idah, on loan from Norwich, swooped to knock in the winner in the 90th minute. Celtic has completed another domestic double after winning its third successive Premiership last week.

