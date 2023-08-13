Celta Vigo loses at home to Osasuna in unhappy debut for veteran coach Benítez

MADRID (AP) — Rafa Benítez’s stint with Celta Vigo has started with a 2-0 home loss to Osasuna in the Spanish league. Celta conceded a goal in each half to make it a losing debut for the veteran coach after taking over the squad in the offseason. Celta had only one attempt on target at Balaídos stadium in Vigo. Rubén García and Moi Goméz scored for Osasuna. Benítez last coached Everton in England and previously was at the helm of Real Madrid, Liverpool, Inter Milan, Chelsea and Napoli. He won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005.

