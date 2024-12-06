Celta Vigo gets back to winning ways with victory over Mallorca

MADRID (AP) — Celta Vigo has secured three points for the first time in a month after a 2-0 home win over Mallorca in La Liga. Hugo Álvarez and Iago Aspas gave the Galician side the goals on Friday. Mallorca’s Antonio Raíllo was sent off in the second half. Celta moves up into 10th place. Mallorca stays in sixth.

