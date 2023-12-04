Celta Vigo comes from behind to draw with 10-man Cadiz in Liga

MADRID (AP) — Celta Vigo’s winless run has been extended to 11 Spanish league games after it could only draw 1-1 with a Cadiz side that played most of the match with 10 men. Visiting Cadiz took the lead after 15 minutes when Chris Ramos scored with a glancing header. Jørgen Strand Larsen equalized 12 minutes into the second half. But Cadiz goalkeeper David Gil was in inspired form. Celta has gone 11 games without a win in La Liga.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.