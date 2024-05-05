Celta Vigo closer to avoiding relegation after edging Villarreal in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Anastasios Douvikas scores the winning goal two minutes after coming off the bench as Celta Vigo moves closer to securing another season in the top tier with a 3-2 win over 10-man Villarreal. The victory moved Celta eight points clear of the relegation zone with four rounds remaining in the Spanish league. The Vigo club had parted ways with coach Rafa Benítez earlier this season because of the team’s poor results. Claudio Giráldez has been at Celta’s helm since then. Douvikas entered the match in the 80th and scored with a header shortly after to give Celta its second win in three matches.

